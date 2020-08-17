Dr. Ronald Campbell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Campbell, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Campbell, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Williamsport, PA. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital, Upmc Wellsboro and Upmc Williamsport.
Locations
University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center1201 Grampian Blvd Ste 2F, Williamsport, PA 17701 Directions (570) 321-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital
- Upmc Wellsboro
- Upmc Williamsport
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Campbell had to do a full patella reconstruction of my knee. It was not a light decision on what he had to do on Both him and I. With serious consideration and research I had him preform a life changing event surgery. He had to use cadaver parts to mend and repair all the damage in my knee area. This was not a fixable surgery with knee replacement. So it took over a year and 2 surgeries from 2 different surgeons . I'm finally able to walk up and down the steps holding the banister but I'm doing it. I just had my 3 surgery to decompress the nerves. I just need to be patient to make it worked. Dr. Campbell was willing to take a chance on me . He did a great job. I would recommend him. He's always happy and smiling. By the way you really need to listen to the specialist when instructed.
About Dr. Ronald Campbell, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1922329614
Education & Certifications
- Congress Medical Sports Medicine Shoulder and Elbow Reconstruction
- howard university hospital
- Howard University College of Medicine
- Whittier College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Campbell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Campbell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.
