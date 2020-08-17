See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Williamsport, PA
Dr. Ronald Campbell, MD

Sports Medicine
2.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Ronald Campbell, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Williamsport, PA. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital, Upmc Wellsboro and Upmc Williamsport.

Dr. Campbell works at University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Williamsport, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center
    University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center
1201 Grampian Blvd Ste 2F, Williamsport, PA 17701
(570) 321-2020

  • Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital
  • Upmc Wellsboro
  • Upmc Williamsport

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Meniscus Surgery
ACL Surgery
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Meniscus Surgery
ACL Surgery

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Labrum Repair Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Meniscus Repair Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Rotator Cuff Repair Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Surgery Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Cartilage Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UPMC

    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 17, 2020
    Dr. Campbell had to do a full patella reconstruction of my knee. It was not a light decision on what he had to do on Both him and I. With serious consideration and research I had him preform a life changing event surgery. He had to use cadaver parts to mend and repair all the damage in my knee area. This was not a fixable surgery with knee replacement. So it took over a year and 2 surgeries from 2 different surgeons . I'm finally able to walk up and down the steps holding the banister but I'm doing it. I just had my 3 surgery to decompress the nerves. I just need to be patient to make it worked. Dr. Campbell was willing to take a chance on me . He did a great job. I would recommend him. He's always happy and smiling. By the way you really need to listen to the specialist when instructed.
    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922329614
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Congress Medical Sports Medicine Shoulder and Elbow Reconstruction
    Residency
    • howard university hospital
    Medical Education
    • Howard University College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Whittier College
    Dr. Ronald Campbell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Campbell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Campbell works at University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Williamsport, PA. View the full address on Dr. Campbell’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

