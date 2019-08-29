Dr. Ronald Butendieck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Butendieck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Butendieck, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronald Butendieck, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Clinic Hospital
Dr. Butendieck works at
Locations
-
1
Mayo Clinic4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 953-0853
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Butendieck?
Dr. Butendieck is a very compassionate and caring man. He is up front with you and explains everything you need to know. You can tell he really takes his time to make sure his patients are getting the best treatment! Would definitely reccommend!
About Dr. Ronald Butendieck, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1114181047
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Butendieck has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Butendieck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Butendieck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Butendieck works at
Dr. Butendieck has seen patients for Limb Pain, Arthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Butendieck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Butendieck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butendieck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Butendieck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Butendieck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.