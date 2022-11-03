Overview

Dr. Ronald Bush, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palm Desert, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Bush works at Optum - Family Medicine in Palm Desert, CA with other offices in Indian Wells, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.