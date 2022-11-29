Dr. Ronald Burgess, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burgess is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Burgess, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Burgess, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.
Dr. Burgess works at
Locations
Lexington Office1780 Nicholasville Rd Ste 601, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 253-0124
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After being referred by my ortho for specialist wrist surgery, I was very hesitant to go after reading some reviews. I am here to tell you that they are so wrong about him. All I experienced was very professional, caring, dr. He explained to me all he needed to do. He took care of me . Made me feel so calm. He done great surgery. I’ve had 2 follow ups and still love him. So don’t ever listen to negativity on these reviews. I couldn’t have gotten better care. He also made sure my pain was controlled. He put me off leave from work as long as I needed. I have to have lots of therapy and he got me in with the best, speciality , commonwealth hand therapy. I am very happy with my dr. I have lot of anxiety so this is saying a lot.
About Dr. Ronald Burgess, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1831156157
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burgess has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burgess accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burgess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Burgess. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burgess.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burgess, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burgess appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.