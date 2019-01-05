Dr. Bugaoan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ronald Bugaoan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronald Bugaoan, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Plymouth, MA. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation.
Dr. Bugaoan works at
Locations
New England Psychiatric Consultants225 Water St Ste A140, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (617) 817-2833
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
This guy will make you want to do better somehow. He’s magic and he transformed my life by being the first person to think about my situation. Really think. What meds I’m on, what I’m not on, what would really work best for ME, not my diagnosis. He doesn’t see diagnosis. He looks you in the eye and remembers your name, and is there if/when you need him. He really thinks about and with you and takes everything you want and need into consideration when coming up with a plan.
About Dr. Ronald Bugaoan, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1861551236
Education & Certifications
- Boston Med Center
- Caritas St Elizabeth'S Med Center
- Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Addiction Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bugaoan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bugaoan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bugaoan works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bugaoan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bugaoan.
