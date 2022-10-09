Dr. Ronald Budzik Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Budzik Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Budzik Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Budzik Jr, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Riverside Radiology and Interventional Associates Inc.3525 Olentangy River Rd Ste 5360, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 340-7747
- 2 6740 Perimeter Dr, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (740) 201-0222
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have a difficult medical diagnosis and he wasn't able to help me, but that's not his fault. He was very straightforward, striving for what's safest for the patient which is all you can ask for. Other than one grumpy staff member, everyone else was great.
About Dr. Ronald Budzik Jr, MD
- Neuroradiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1043212319
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Diagnostic Radiology and Neuroradiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Budzik Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Budzik Jr accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Budzik Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Budzik Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Budzik Jr.
