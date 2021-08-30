Dr. Ronald Bruscia, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruscia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Bruscia, DPM
Overview
Dr. Ronald Bruscia, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Katy, TX.
Locations
Katy Office830 S Mason Rd Ste B5, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (281) 392-0149
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bruscia does great work and talks to you like a real person. Also wonderful office staff! :)
About Dr. Ronald Bruscia, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bruscia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruscia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bruscia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bruscia has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bruscia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruscia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruscia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bruscia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bruscia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.