Dr. Ronald Brown, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center and St. Mark's Hospital.



Dr. Brown works at Wasatch Internal Medicine in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.