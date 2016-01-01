Dr. Ronald Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Brown, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronald Brown, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center and St. Mark's Hospital.
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
-
1
Wasatch Internal Medicine1160 E 3900 S Ste 1000, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (801) 262-1771
Hospital Affiliations
- Intermountain Medical Center
- St. Mark's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brown?
About Dr. Ronald Brown, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1447242060
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brown speaks Cantonese, Chinese and Mandarin.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.