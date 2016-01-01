Dr. Ronald Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Brown, MD
Dr. Ronald Brown, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with CHWC Bryan Hospital, Fulton County Health Center and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Tlc Eyecare & Laser Centerseye Center of Toledo3000 Regency Ct Ste 100, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 882-2020
Specialty Eye Institute100 S Lynn St, Bryan, OH 43506 Directions (419) 636-0440
- CHWC Bryan Hospital
- Fulton County Health Center
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Jules Stein Eye Inst-Ucla Sch Med
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- University of Michigan Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Cataract and Senile Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.