Overview

Dr. Ronald Brown, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with CHWC Bryan Hospital, Fulton County Health Center and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Brown works at Specialty Eye Institute in Toledo, OH with other offices in Bryan, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract and Senile Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.