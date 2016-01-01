Overview

Dr. Ronald Blumenfeld, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 62 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Blumenfeld works at El Paso Pulmonary Association in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.