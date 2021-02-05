Dr. Ronald Bloom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bloom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Bloom, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronald Bloom, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bloomfield, CT.
Dr. Bloom works at
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group711 Cottage Grove Rd, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 242-8756
-
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group74 Mack St Ste 4, Windsor, CT 06095 Directions (860) 298-8830
-
3
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group25 Oakland Rd Ste 1, South Windsor, CT 06074 Directions (860) 242-8756
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Uconn John Dempsey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bloom?
Extremely thorough, asks questions, lets you ask questions, easy to talk to, shows concern for your issue, highly recommend.
About Dr. Ronald Bloom, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1548238835
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Hosp|Mt Sinai Hospital
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bloom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bloom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bloom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bloom works at
Dr. Bloom has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bloom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bloom speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bloom. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bloom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bloom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bloom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.