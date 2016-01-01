See All Pediatricians in Dallas, TX
Dr. Ronald Blair, MD

Pediatrics
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ronald Blair, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco, Medical City Dallas, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.

Dr. Blair works at Forest Lane Pediatrics in Dallas, TX with other offices in Mesquite, TX and Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Forest Lane Pediatrics Dallas Office
    7777 Forest Ln Ste B300, Dallas, TX 75230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 284-7770
  2. 2
    Forest Lane Pediatrics
    1600 Republic Pkwy Ste 120, Mesquite, TX 75150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 629-2250
  3. 3
    Forest Lane Pediatrics
    6300 W Parker Rd Ste 126 Bldg 2, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 526-0700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
  • Medical City Dallas
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Otitis Media
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Otitis Media
Acute Pharyngitis

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Ronald Blair, MD

    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356396691
    Education & Certifications

    • St. Marys Hospital
    Residency
    • University of Texas Houston
    Internship
    • U Tex
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald Blair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blair has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Blair. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blair.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

