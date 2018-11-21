See All General Dentists in Midvale, UT
Dr. Ronald Blackhurst, DDS

Dentistry
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ronald Blackhurst, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Midvale, UT. They specialize in Dentistry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis and is affiliated with Alta View Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center and St. Mark's Hospital.

Dr. Blackhurst works at Dr. Gerald Berg DMD in Midvale, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Gerald Berg DMD
    7001 S 900 E Ste 450, Midvale, UT 84047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 990-5250

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alta View Hospital
  • Intermountain Medical Center
  • St. Mark's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Dental Onlay Chevron Icon
Denture Repair Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Lower Dentures Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Upper Dentures Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
    • Diversified Dental Services
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
    • SelectHealth
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • Tricare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 21, 2018
    Like so many I hate going to the dentist. Now that I found Dr Blackhurst I no longer stress about going. I have TMJ and several other problems that have caused pain in the past. For the first time I went to the dentist and didn't have pain. He heals the entire person not just the tooth that is a problem. I look forward to working a plan with him for a healthy smile!!
    Marilyn in Sandy, UT — Nov 21, 2018
    About Dr. Ronald Blackhurst, DDS

    • Dentistry
    • 46 years of experience
    • English, German and Spanish
    • 1528108784
    Education & Certifications

    • US Public Hlth Ser
    • US Public Hlth Ser
    • Washington University In St Louis
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald Blackhurst, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blackhurst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blackhurst has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blackhurst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blackhurst works at Dr. Gerald Berg DMD in Midvale, UT. View the full address on Dr. Blackhurst’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Blackhurst. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blackhurst.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blackhurst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blackhurst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

