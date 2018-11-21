Dr. Ronald Blackhurst, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blackhurst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Blackhurst, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Midvale, UT. They specialize in Dentistry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis and is affiliated with Alta View Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center and St. Mark's Hospital.
Dr. Gerald Berg DMD7001 S 900 E Ste 450, Midvale, UT 84047 Directions (801) 990-5250
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta View Hospital
- Intermountain Medical Center
- St. Mark's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- Diversified Dental Services
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
- SelectHealth
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Like so many I hate going to the dentist. Now that I found Dr Blackhurst I no longer stress about going. I have TMJ and several other problems that have caused pain in the past. For the first time I went to the dentist and didn't have pain. He heals the entire person not just the tooth that is a problem. I look forward to working a plan with him for a healthy smile!!
About Dr. Ronald Blackhurst, DDS
- Dentistry
- 46 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- US Public Hlth Ser
- US Public Hlth Ser
- Washington University In St Louis
