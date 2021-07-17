Dr. Ronald Bingham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bingham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Bingham, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Bingham, MD is an Electrodiagnostician in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Electrodiagnostic Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport.
Locations
Tupelo Foot Clinic634 Spicer Dr Ste A, Tupelo, MS 38804 Directions (662) 205-0049
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Kentucky
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- One Call Care Management
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Principal Financial Group
- Self Pay
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ronald Bingham, MD
- Electrodiagnostic Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1477521532
Education & Certifications
- Dallas Co Hp-Parkland Mem, Physical Medicine And Rehabilitation|Parkland Hosp Univ TX SW
- Utsw Parkland Hosp, Dallas Va
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
