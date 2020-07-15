Dr. Ronald Bezahler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bezahler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Bezahler, MD
Dr. Ronald Bezahler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Southington, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.
General Medical Practice Associates PC70 Meriden Ave, Southington, CT 06489 Directions (860) 621-6757
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
As always his office is excellent, everyone professional, patient always comes first, saved my family from two emergency room visits. Thankyou
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770518151
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Ophthalmology
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Dr. Bezahler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bezahler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bezahler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bezahler works at
Dr. Bezahler has seen patients for Asthma, Ocular Hypertension and Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bezahler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bezahler speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bezahler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bezahler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bezahler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bezahler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.