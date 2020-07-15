Overview

Dr. Ronald Bezahler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Southington, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.



Dr. Bezahler works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Southington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, Ocular Hypertension and Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.