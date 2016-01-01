Dr. Ronald Bernardin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernardin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Bernardin, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Bernardin, MD is a dermatologist in Voorhees, NJ. He currently practices at Macaione & Papa Dermatology Associates, P.A.. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Macaione & Papa Dermatology Associates, P.A.707 White Horse Rd Ste C103, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 627-1900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Ronald Bernardin, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Travis AFB, CA
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Bernardin?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bernardin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernardin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernardin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernardin has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernardin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernardin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernardin.
