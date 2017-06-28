See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Moorestown, NJ
Dr. Ronald Berna, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (10)
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ronald Berna, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Moorestown, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Virtua Mount Holly Hospital.

Dr. Berna works at Internal Medicine Physicians in Moorestown, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Internal Medicine Physicians
    509 S Lenola Rd Bldg 3, Moorestown, NJ 08057 (856) 234-2722

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Virtua Mount Holly Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis of the Elbow
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anemia
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anosmia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Cystic Fibrosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fever
Folic Acid Deficiency
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Swine Flu
Throat Pain
Tinnitus
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 28, 2017
    He is a wonderful and caring individual. He takes the time to really listen to you and cares about you as a person.
    Tema Steele in Cherry Hill, NJ — Jun 28, 2017
    About Dr. Ronald Berna, MD

    Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1952345845
    Education & Certifications

    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Berna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Berna works at Internal Medicine Physicians in Moorestown, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Berna's profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Berna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

