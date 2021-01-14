Dr. Ronald Bergman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bergman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Bergman, MD
Dr. Ronald Bergman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR.
Bergman & Porretta Eye Center29990 Northwestern Hwy, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 538-6463
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
We have been going to Dr. Bergman for 25 years and have always found him and his staff to be very caring and professional. Have had numerous eye issues that Dr. Bergman has resolved. Had contract surgery last year and am able to see 20/20 which was not able to do before. Have been waring glasses since was 7 but not more because of Dr. Bergman performing that surgery. All I can say is keep the good work.
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1225015399
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Bergman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bergman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bergman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bergman works at
Dr. Bergman has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bergman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bergman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bergman.
