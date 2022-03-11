Dr. Ronald Bergman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bergman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Bergman, DO
Overview
Dr. Ronald Bergman, DO is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adair County Memorial Hospital, Audubon County Memorial Hospital, Chi Health Mercy Corning, Knoxville Hospital and Clinics, Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center and Osceola Community Hospital.
Locations
Bergman Folkers Plastic Surgery2000 GRAND AVE, Des Moines, IA 50312 Directions (515) 222-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- Adair County Memorial Hospital
- Audubon County Memorial Hospital
- Chi Health Mercy Corning
- Knoxville Hospital and Clinics
- Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
- Osceola Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bergman is the best plastic surgeon in Iowa period!
About Dr. Ronald Bergman, DO
- Breast Reconstruction Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Hospital Medical Center and Plastic Surgery Institute
- Ross University School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bergman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bergman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bergman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bergman has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bergman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bergman speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Bergman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bergman.
