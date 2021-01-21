Dr. Ronald Berger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Berger, MD
Dr. Ronald Berger, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bannockburn, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Highland Park Hospital.
North Shore Cardiologists Sc2151 Waukegan Rd Ste 100, Bannockburn, IL 60015 Directions (847) 615-1100
- Evanston Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Smooth Doc visit, very professional
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1730109851
- Rush-Presbyterian-St Lukes Med Ctr
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- Cardiology
Dr. Berger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berger has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Berger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.