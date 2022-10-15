Dr. Ronald Berger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Berger, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Berger, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Baltimore, MD.
Dr. Berger works at
Locations
Johns Hopkins Hospital600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 614-2751
Hospital Affiliations
- Howard County General Hospital
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This is Dr. F. Allen. I had a cardiac abrasion performed by Dr. Berger and his young fellow in 2007. It resolved premature ventricular contractions that I suffered from for over 5 years. I had been placed on every medication possible to address the PVC's with no tangible results. I am quite far from cardiology specialty. I pray in my own way, he would be safe and healthy all his life. As a doctor, I can tell you , doctors like him are exceptional!
About Dr. Ronald Berger, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1104882687
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berger works at
Dr. Berger has seen patients for Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Berger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berger.
