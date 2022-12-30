Dr. Benitez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ronald Benitez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronald Benitez, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Benitez works at
Locations
Eatontown4 Industrial Way W Lowr Level, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Directions (732) 455-8225Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Morristown310 Madison Ave Ste 300, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 285-7800Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. B explains everything, reviews scans with you. I trust him thoroughly. His staff is very helpful & friendly!
About Dr. Ronald Benitez, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1730146820
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Georgetown University Medical Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Dr. Benitez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benitez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benitez has seen patients for Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Chiari Malformation Type 1 and Subdural Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benitez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Benitez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benitez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benitez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benitez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.