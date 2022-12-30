Overview

Dr. Ronald Benitez, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Benitez works at Altair Health in Eatontown, NJ with other offices in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Chiari Malformation Type 1 and Subdural Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.