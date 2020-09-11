Overview

Dr. Roland Belluscio, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Red Bank, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Ocean University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Belluscio works at Roland L. Belluscio MD LLC in Red Bank, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.