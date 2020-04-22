Dr. Ronald Bell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Bell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronald Bell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center.
Dr. Bell works at
Locations
Richard C. Bell MD PA399 W Campbell Rd Ste 106, Richardson, TX 75080 Directions (972) 498-7681
Vibra Hospital of Richardson401 W Campbell Rd, Richardson, TX 75080 Directions (972) 498-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ronald Bell listens to your needs and is always very helpful.
About Dr. Ronald Bell, MD
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bell works at
Dr. Bell has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bell.
