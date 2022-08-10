Dr. Ronald Becker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Becker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Becker, MD
Dr. Ronald Becker, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 24679 Monroe Ave Ste 102/103, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (951) 600-2681
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
WONDERFUL DR. I HAD KAISER AND WAS IN NEED OF A DOCTOR FPR MY 3 KIDS AND FRIEND OF MINE GO TO BECKER PEDIATRICS AND SHES VERY HAPPY WITH HIS SERVICES. GREAT PHYSICIAN REALLY. BUSY VERY BUSY OFFICE AND IF WASNT BUSY THAT WILL QUESTIONABLE!!!
About Dr. Ronald Becker, MD
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124000724
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Dr. Becker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Becker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Becker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Becker speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Becker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becker.
