Dr. Ronald Baum, MD

Pediatric Neurology
2 (23)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ronald Baum, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Kihei, HI. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Baum works at Kihei Wailea Medical Center in Kihei, HI with other offices in West Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ultimate Health Chiropractic LLC
    221 Piikea Ave Ste A, Kihei, HI 96753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 589-7940
  2. 2
    Jared D. Ament MD Mph PC
    7320 Woodlake Ave Ste 215, West Hills, CA 91307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 888-4577
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ImPACT Testing
Sudoscan
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
ImPACT Testing
Sudoscan
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan

ImPACT Testing
Sudoscan
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Dementia Evaluation
Difficulty With Walking
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Gait Abnormality
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Home Sleep Study
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
TCD Bubble Test
Wada Test
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Headache
Migraine
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Seizure Disorders
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Mar 04, 2022
    My son has been a patient of Dr. Baum since the age of 5. My son is now 25. He has ALWAYS taken his time. Explains everything and listens with care. We are residents of Maui however spent a couple years in Woodland Hills. So when we went back to Maui I was so happy that he was practicing here as well. It was such a relief. The care my son receives is wonderful. He has empathy when needed. I wait in all Drs. offices, that’s completely normal. His staff are all very nice. They go out of their way respond promptly. I find that listening first and then asking questions works well, as it’s easier on both sides. I don’t know if they read these, hoping they do. I would definitely recommend Dr. Ronald Baum. Grateful Maui Mom
    Sheryl Johnson — Mar 04, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Ronald Baum, MD
    About Dr. Ronald Baum, MD

    • Pediatric Neurology
    • 43 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1164412375
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • RUSH UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald Baum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baum has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Baum. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

