Dr. Ronald Bauer, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Bauer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Goodyear, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Central Campus, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.
Dr. Bauer works at
Locations
-
1
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Phoenix14200 W Celebrate Life Way, Goodyear, AZ 85338 Directions (888) 686-0951
-
2
Glendale - Breast Surgery & High Risk Breast Clinic6320 W Union Hills Dr Ste 1600B, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (602) 277-4868Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Breast Care of Western New York199 Park Club Ln Ste 100, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 332-6834
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Central Campus
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bauer is Perfect in every way the medical world could possibly grade him on! His professional expertise and bedside manner is impeccable. I would refer him to anyone.
About Dr. Ronald Bauer, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1215935952
Education & Certifications
- Roswell Park Cancer Institute
- W Va U
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Townson State University
