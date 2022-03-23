Dr. Ronald Barke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Barke, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Barke, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Barke works at
Locations
1
Key-Whitman Eye Center North Arlington910 N Davis Dr Ste 400, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (817) 461-0199Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Key-Whitman Eye Center North Fort Worth3400 N Tarrant Pkwy Ste 110, Fort Worth, TX 76177 Directions (817) 460-2272
3
Key-Whitman Eye Center South Arlington400 W Arbrook Blvd Ste 121, Arlington, TX 76014 Directions (817) 635-0201
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly staff, thorough exam, good results. Have been to all three of Dr. Barke's offices at one time or another. All with the same excellent care.
About Dr. Ronald Barke, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1447255476
Education & Certifications
- UT Southwestern Medical Center
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- Ophthalmology
