Dr. Ronald Aung-Din, MD
Dr. Ronald Aung-Din, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Ronald Aung-din M.d. P.A.3501 Cattlemen Rd Ste A, Sarasota, FL 34232 Directions (941) 342-9477
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
Dr. Ronald Aung-din is the most knowledgeable physician I have ever met. I am 66 yrs old with 32 years of critical care experience so I feel I can make that accurate statement, in my humble opinion. Dr. Aung-din is one of the most caring, compassionate, personal and reasonable physicians I have ever known. I never feel rushed and Dr. Aung-din has an uncanny ability to quickly get to the root of the problem when other physicians were unable. The care he provides is thorough and he has never over or under ordered labs or imaging. I can tell he is highly respected by his entire staff who often sing his unsolicited praises. His office staff is very friendly, very responsive and always follow through. Very easy to contact the office and have questions or concerns addressed most often before the days end, even quicker responses as of late. Like anything else if it sounds too good to be true it is, but not in this case. I couldnt received any better care.
- Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- Natl Hosp
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- Neurology
Dr. Aung-Din has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aung-Din accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aung-Din has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aung-Din has seen patients for Vertigo, Cognitive Function Testing and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aung-Din on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Aung-Din. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aung-Din.
