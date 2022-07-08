Overview

Dr. Ronald Atwater, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Clarksville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville.



Dr. Atwater works at Clarksville Physician Services Group in Clarksville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.