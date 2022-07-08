Dr. Ronald Atwater, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atwater is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Atwater, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Atwater, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Clarksville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville.
Dr. Atwater works at
Locations
-
1
Tennova Surgery647 Dunlop Ln Ste 203, Clarksville, TN 37040 Directions (828) 659-5700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Atwater?
He is amazing he explained every detail before surgery and after surgery he checks on you and makes sure you are comfortable and has everything you need. His concerns are sincere. I would go back to him if I have any future surgeries. I highly recommend Dr. Atwater.
About Dr. Ronald Atwater, MD
- General Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1104056951
Education & Certifications
- Howard University
- Meharry Medical College
- Lambuth University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Atwater has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Atwater accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Atwater has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Atwater works at
Dr. Atwater has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Atwater on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Atwater. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atwater.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atwater, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atwater appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.