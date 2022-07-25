Dr. Ronald Andari-Sawaya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andari-Sawaya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Andari-Sawaya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronald Andari-Sawaya, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Andari-Sawaya works at
Locations
-
1
Florida Digestive Disease Specialists - Sarasota5741 Bee Ridge Rd Ste 550, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 269-6868
-
2
Florida Digestive Disease Specialists11505 Palmbrush Trl Ste 200, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Directions (941) 269-6869
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Andari-Sawaya?
Dr. Andari started treating me during the covid pandemic, our first visit was virtual. I was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and he was able to put a stint in for me. My recovery was easy, peasy and I went on my merry way. About a year later I again contacted Dr. Andari because my stint had become clogged. Again he went in and corrected the issue without any incident. On the third occasion when I was experiencing the same issue Dr. Andari went in and discovered that my stint had dislodged and was gone. (these stints are very, very tiny and what happened is not something out of the ordinary). Dr. Andari then inserted a new metal stint and as of today everything is working according to plan. I'm pretty sure that this may something I may have to face again and if I do Dr. Andari will be the first one I call.
About Dr. Ronald Andari-Sawaya, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1538473897
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andari-Sawaya has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andari-Sawaya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andari-Sawaya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andari-Sawaya works at
Dr. Andari-Sawaya has seen patients for Nausea, Gastritis and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andari-Sawaya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Andari-Sawaya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andari-Sawaya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andari-Sawaya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andari-Sawaya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.