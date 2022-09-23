Dr. Ronald Ambe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ambe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Ambe, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Ambe, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.
Locations
Texas Surgical Care, PLLC350 Kingwood Medical Dr Ste 230, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (832) 281-7728
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very happy with my experience at this office. Dr. Ambe was very professional and answered any of my questions and scheduling was so easy.
About Dr. Ronald Ambe, MD
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1063688711
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
