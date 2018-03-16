See All Podiatric Surgeons in Birmingham, AL
Dr. Ronald Agee II, DPM Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Ronald Agee II, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ronald Agee II, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. 

Dr. Agee II works at AG Podiatric Specialists in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Eufaula, AL and Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision, Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatric Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Troy Zimbelman, DPM
Dr. Troy Zimbelman, DPM
6 (9)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Strong Stance Orthotics & Fitness
    1529 Bessemer Rd, Birmingham, AL 35208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 925-5272
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Eufaula Podiatry Center
    624 E Barbour St, Eufaula, AL 36027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 687-3382
  3. 3
    American Esoteric Laboratories
    4143 Atlanta Hwy, Montgomery, AL 36109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 271-4100
  4. 4
    5 W Points Foot Ctr, Birmingham, AL 35208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 925-5272

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Agee II?

    Mar 16, 2018
    Excellent service and professionalism, have been coming for years and recommend him to everyone.
    — Mar 16, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ronald Agee II, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ronald Agee II, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Agee II to family and friends

    Dr. Agee II's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Agee II

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ronald Agee II, DPM.

    About Dr. Ronald Agee II, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407037955
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald Agee II, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agee II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Agee II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Agee II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Agee II has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agee II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Agee II. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agee II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agee II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agee II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ronald Agee II, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.