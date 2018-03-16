Dr. Ronald Agee II, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agee II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Agee II, DPM
Overview
Dr. Ronald Agee II, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL.
Dr. Agee II works at
Locations
Strong Stance Orthotics & Fitness1529 Bessemer Rd, Birmingham, AL 35208 Directions (205) 925-5272Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Eufaula Podiatry Center624 E Barbour St, Eufaula, AL 36027 Directions (334) 687-3382
American Esoteric Laboratories4143 Atlanta Hwy, Montgomery, AL 36109 Directions (334) 271-4100
- 4 5 W Points Foot Ctr, Birmingham, AL 35208 Directions (205) 925-5272
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna

Ratings & Reviews

Excellent service and professionalism, have been coming for years and recommend him to everyone.
About Dr. Ronald Agee II, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1407037955
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agee II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agee II accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agee II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Agee II has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agee II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Agee II. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agee II.
