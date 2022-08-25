Dr. Manis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ronal Manis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronal Manis, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Piqua, OH. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from The Ohio State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center and Wilson Memorial Hospital.
Locations
1
Upper Valley Internal Medicine1752 W High St, Piqua, OH 45356 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Wilson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I never felt rushed. My questions and opinions were really listened to and validated. I was very comforted by the smiles eye to eye contact by both staff and Doctor! The new care plan was arrived at .. jointly, I was not dictated to!
About Dr. Ronal Manis, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1376557231
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois Medical Center At Chicago
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
- MIAMI VALLEY HOSPITAL
- The Ohio State University College Of Medicine
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
