Dr. Ronak Patel, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Tomball, TX. They graduated from University Of North Texas Health Science Center - Fort Worth, TX|University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Dr. Ata Ahmad and Associates in Tomball, TX with other offices in The Woodlands, TX and Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Appendicitis and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.