Dr. Ronak Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronak Patel, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Plainsboro, NJ. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
Regenerative Spine and Pain Institute666 Plainsboro Rd Ste 100D, Plainsboro, NJ 08536 Directions (609) 269-4451Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Amerihealth
Ratings & Reviews
I've been with Dr. Patel for years now and he is the only one who has ever helped me with my pain and I have been to a lot of Dr before him
About Dr. Ronak Patel, MD
Interventional Pain Medicine
English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
NPI: 1114273893
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Morristown Memorial Hospital
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Drexel University
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
