Dr. Ronak Jani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronak Jani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronak Jani, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.
Dr. Jani works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology2101 Nicholasville Rd Ste 204, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jani?
Dr. Jani was thorough, professional and compassionate. He addressed every question and concern that I had, and I am incredibly thankful that I was placed under his care to treat my condition.
About Dr. Ronak Jani, MD
- Neurology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1417182304
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jani using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jani works at
Dr. Jani has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.