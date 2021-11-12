See All Urologists in Marlton, NJ
Dr. Ronak Gor, DO

Urology
Dr. Ronak Gor, DO is an Urology Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Gor works at Cooper Surgical Care at Marlton in Marlton, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ureteral Stricture or Kinking , Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Cooper Surgical Care at Marlton
    127 Church Rd Ste 400, Marlton, NJ 08053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Cooper Surgical Care at Voorhees
    901 Centennial Blvd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Nov 12, 2021
    Dr Gor I had to have an implant. He is an amazing Dr. He has always answered any of my questions. He has done a couple of things for me and he has always been a gentle and professional Dr. I would trust him with anything. This Dr and man gave me back my happy married life. My words can never tell the real story. I will follow Dr Gor anywhere he goes and forever be his cheerleader. Thanks so much Doctor
    Michael Grear — Nov 12, 2021
    About Dr. Ronak Gor, DO

    • Urology
    • English
    • Male
    • 1558657924
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronak Gor, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gor has seen patients for Ureteral Stricture or Kinking , Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

