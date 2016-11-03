Overview

Dr. Rona Holmes, MD is a Dermatologist in Auburn, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with East Alabama Medical Center.



Dr. Holmes works at Auburn Dermatology in Auburn, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.