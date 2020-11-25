Dr. Rona Appel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Appel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rona Appel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rona Appel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Appel works at
Locations
-
1
Rona Appel, MD2928 W 5th St, Brooklyn, NY 11224 Directions (718) 996-2020
-
2
Champaign Dental Group9777 Queens Blvd Ste 1108, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 263-2000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Appel?
I visited several ophthalmological offices so quickly, thoroughly and comprehensively, more examine me, after which I was professionally explained the state of my vision in great detail for which I am very grateful to Dr. Appel. I found my doctor for vision and this is Dr. Appel.
About Dr. Rona Appel, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1245291160
Education & Certifications
- Downstate Med Ctr
- Long Island College Hospital
- New York U, School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Appel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Appel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Appel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Appel works at
Dr. Appel has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Appel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Appel speaks Polish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Appel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Appel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Appel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Appel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.