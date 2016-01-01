Dr. Ron Zanger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zanger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ron Zanger, MD
Overview
Dr. Ron Zanger, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Zanger works at
Locations
-
1
Cooper Nephrology at Cherry Hill2339 Route 70 W # 4, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zanger?
About Dr. Ron Zanger, MD
- Nephrology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- Male
- 1255424099
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania
- Va Hosp-Nyu Sch Med
- Va Hosp-Nyu Sch Med
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zanger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Zanger using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Zanger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zanger works at
Dr. Zanger has seen patients for Secondary Renovascular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zanger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zanger speaks Hebrew.
Dr. Zanger has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zanger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zanger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zanger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.