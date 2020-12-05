See All Cardiologists in San Ramon, CA
Dr. Ron Wexler, MD

Cardiology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ron Wexler, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Ramon, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with Walnut Creek Medical Center.

Dr. Wexler works at TRI VALLEY ENDOCRINOLOGY in San Ramon, CA with other offices in Walnut Creek, CA, Saint Paul, MN, Concord, CA and Stillwater, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    John Muir Medical Group
    2305 Camino Ramon Ste 270, San Ramon, CA 94583 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 365-1019
    Cor Cardiovascular Specialists
    1450 Treat Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA 94597 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 937-1770
    Healthpartners
    640 Jackson St, Saint Paul, MN 55101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 254-3456
    John Muir Medical Center Concord
    2540 East St, Concord, CA 94520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 937-1770
    Bay Area Cardiology Medical Group
    2700 Grant St Ste 106, Concord, CA 94520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 937-1770
    Lakeview Hospital
    927 Churchill St W, Stillwater, MN 55082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 430-4780

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Walnut Creek Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 05, 2020
    Dr Wexler was very thorough on my exam and ordered an extra test to be certain of the diagnosis. He wants a follow up visit as a check-up in two weeks.
    JR — Dec 05, 2020
    About Dr. Ron Wexler, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 10 years of experience
    • English
    • 1992067938
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
