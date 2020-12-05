Dr. Ron Wexler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wexler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ron Wexler, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ron Wexler, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Ramon, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with Walnut Creek Medical Center.
John Muir Medical Group2305 Camino Ramon Ste 270, San Ramon, CA 94583 Directions (925) 365-1019
Cor Cardiovascular Specialists1450 Treat Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA 94597 Directions (925) 937-1770
Healthpartners640 Jackson St, Saint Paul, MN 55101 Directions (651) 254-3456
John Muir Medical Center Concord2540 East St, Concord, CA 94520 Directions (925) 937-1770
Bay Area Cardiology Medical Group2700 Grant St Ste 106, Concord, CA 94520 Directions (925) 937-1770
Lakeview Hospital927 Churchill St W, Stillwater, MN 55082 Directions (651) 430-4780
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Wexler was very thorough on my exam and ordered an extra test to be certain of the diagnosis. He wants a follow up visit as a check-up in two weeks.
About Dr. Ron Wexler, MD
- Cardiology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1992067938
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Wexler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wexler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wexler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wexler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wexler.
