Dr. Ron Sklash, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ron Sklash, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Sklash works at
Locations
Memorial Cardiology Med Grp2898 Linden Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 595-8671
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The entire staff are lovely!! Cathy at the front desk is so nice! Dr Sklash is a genuinely nice person. He seems to care alot and it very kind. I highly recommend him as a cardiologist!
About Dr. Ron Sklash, MD
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1598914574
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Winthrop University Hosp
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine
- University of Miami
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sklash has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sklash accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sklash has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Murmur and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sklash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sklash speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sklash. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sklash.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sklash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sklash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.