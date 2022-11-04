Overview

Dr. Ron Pitkanen, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Mountain Brk, AL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.



Dr. Pitkanen works at Comprehensive Pain Center in Mountain Brk, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disc Disease, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.