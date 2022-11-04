Dr. Ron Pitkanen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pitkanen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ron Pitkanen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ron Pitkanen, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Mountain Brk, AL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.
Dr. Pitkanen works at
Locations
Comprehensive Pain Center2700 Highway 280 S, Mountain Brk, AL 35223 Directions (205) 878-4368Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Such a wonderful doctor and very caring staff! He has helped me tremendously????
About Dr. Ron Pitkanen, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1457677015
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pitkanen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pitkanen accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pitkanen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pitkanen has seen patients for Degenerative Disc Disease, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pitkanen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Pitkanen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pitkanen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pitkanen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pitkanen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.