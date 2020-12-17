Dr. Nudel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ron Nudel, MD
Overview
Dr. Ron Nudel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Nudel works at
Locations
1
Internal Medicine of Greater New Haven Hr. LLC1952 Whitney Ave, Hamden, CT 06517 Directions (203) 773-3055
2
Burt Medical Lab Inc175 Sherman Ave, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 789-3318
3
Temple Pt & Life Sciences84 N Main St, Branford, CT 06405 Directions (203) 483-8300
4
Heart & Vascular Center Outpatient Services - North Haven2 Devine St, North Haven, CT 06473 Directions (203) 747-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary's Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My meetings with Dr, Nudel revealed a man that is at the top of his game. Highly intelligent ,informed and focused and also a man who listens to his patient.
About Dr. Ron Nudel, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1356342158
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nudel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nudel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nudel works at
Dr. Nudel has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nudel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nudel speaks Hebrew.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nudel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nudel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nudel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nudel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.