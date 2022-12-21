Dr. Ron Mitzner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitzner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ron Mitzner, MD
Overview
Dr. Ron Mitzner, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They completed their residency with Penn State College of Medicine- Hershey Medical Center
Dr. Mitzner works at
Locations
-
1
ENT and Allergy Associates - Lake Success6 Ohio Dr Ste 202, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 775-2800Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 7:00pmWednesday8:30am - 7:00pmThursday7:30am - 7:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 11:30am
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mitzner?
Dr Mitzner is an oddity in todays medical experience. He spends time, listens and is accommodating. I wish every doctor I see worked as hard as he does to help their patients.
About Dr. Ron Mitzner, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1083828495
Education & Certifications
- Penn State College of Medicine- Hershey Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mitzner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitzner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitzner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mitzner works at
Dr. Mitzner has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Swimmer's Ear and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mitzner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
99 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitzner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitzner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitzner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitzner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.