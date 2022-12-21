Overview

Dr. Ron Mitzner, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They completed their residency with Penn State College of Medicine- Hershey Medical Center



Dr. Mitzner works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Lake Success in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Swimmer's Ear and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.