Dr. Ron Mitchell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitchell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ron Mitchell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ron Mitchell, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Southampton and is affiliated with Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas and Childrens Medical Center Plano.
Dr. Mitchell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Children's Health Specialty Center Park Cities8160 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 106, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (469) 488-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas
- Childrens Medical Center Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mitchell?
About Dr. Ron Mitchell, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1306872270
Education & Certifications
- Le Bonheur Childrens Medical Center
- U London Fac Med
- Fac Med U Southampton
- University of Southampton
- Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mitchell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitchell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mitchell works at
Dr. Mitchell has seen patients for Tonsillectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mitchell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitchell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitchell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitchell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.