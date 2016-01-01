Overview

Dr. Ron Mitchell, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Southampton and is affiliated with Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas and Childrens Medical Center Plano.



Dr. Mitchell works at Children's Health Specialty Center in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Tonsillectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.