Overview

Dr. Ron Margolis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Manchester, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.



Dr. Margolis works at Retina Consultants in Manchester, CT with other offices in Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Vitreoretinal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.