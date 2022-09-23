Dr. Ron Margolis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Margolis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ron Margolis, MD
Dr. Ron Margolis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Manchester, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Manchester191 Main St Ste 101, Manchester, CT 06042 Directions (860) 646-7704
Retina Consultants, P.C.85 Seymour St Ste 822, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 525-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I would strongly recommend Dr. Margolis, excellent doctor. Very patient and kind. He was able to explain my diagnosis in a very simple and straight way but with all the empathy that somebody in the medical field needs. I felt very safe and confident with the treatment he advised. We did the surgery and it was a success and the healing process it's been great. I'm so grateful for having Dr. Margolis taking care of me.
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1679757868
- Harkness Eye Institute, Columbia University; Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital|Harkness Eye Institute, Columbia University; Manhattan Eye, Ear &amp; Throat Hospital
- Cole Eye Institute, Cleveland Clinic
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Margolis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Margolis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Margolis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Margolis has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Vitreoretinal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Margolis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Margolis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Margolis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Margolis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Margolis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.