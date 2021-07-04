Dr. Mahlab has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ron Mahlab, MD
Overview
Dr. Ron Mahlab, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dr. Mahlab works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Best Behavioral Healthcare Inc.5043 FRANKFORD AVE, Philadelphia, PA 19124 Directions (215) 744-4343
-
2
Accurate Cardiopulmonary Diagnostics1401 S 4th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147 Directions (215) 339-1070
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mahlab?
Awesome
About Dr. Ron Mahlab, MD
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1053452755
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mahlab accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahlab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahlab works at
Dr. Mahlab has seen patients for Dysthymia (Chronic Depression), Adjustment Disorder and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahlab on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahlab. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahlab.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahlab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahlab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.