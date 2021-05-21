See All Ophthalmologists in Page, AZ
Dr. Ron Lord, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Ron Lord, MD

Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
4 (21)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ron Lord, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Page, AZ. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Moab Regional Hospital, Page Hospital and William Bee Ririe Hospital.

Dr. Lord works at Retina Associates of Southern Utah in Page, AZ with other offices in Cedar City, UT, Hurricane, UT, Moab, UT, Richfield, UT, Mt Pleasant, UT, Saint George, UT and Mesquite, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Chorioretinal Scars and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Retina Associates of Southern Utah
    420 N Navajo Dr, Page, AZ 86040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 874-6496
  2. 2
    Retina Associates of Southern Utah
    1811 W Royal Hunte Dr Ste 2, Cedar City, UT 84720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 874-6496
  3. 3
    Retina Associates of Southern Utah
    48 S 2500 W Ste 220, Hurricane, UT 84737 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    Retina Associates of Southern Utah
    570 W 400 N, Moab, UT 84532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 874-6496
  5. 5
    Retina Associates of Southern Utah
    460 N Main St, Richfield, UT 84701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 874-6496
  6. 6
    Retina Associates of Southern Utah
    1125 Blackhawk Rd, Mt Pleasant, UT 84647 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 874-6496
  7. 7
    Retina Associates of Southern Utah
    230 N 1680 E Ste E2, Saint George, UT 84790 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 874-6496
  8. 8
    Retina Associates of Southern Utah
    340 Falcon Ridge Pkwy Ste 104 Bldg 200, Mesquite, NV 89027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 216-7032

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Moab Regional Hospital
  • Page Hospital
  • William Bee Ririe Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Chorioretinal Scars
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Chorioretinal Scars
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Best's Disease Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macula Halo Syndrome Chevron Icon
Macular Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Macular Corneal Dystrophy, Type I Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration, Polymorphic Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy, Atypical Vitelliform Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy, Concentric Annular Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy, Retinal, 2 Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy, Retinal, 3 Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy, Vitelliform, Adult-Onset Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy, Vitelliform, Early-Onset Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Macules, Hereditary, Congenital Hypopigmented and Hyperpigmented Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Minimal Pigment Oculocutaneous Albinism Chevron Icon
North Carolina Macular Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Ocular Albinism Chevron Icon
Ocular Albinism X - Linked, Recessive Chevron Icon
Ocular Albinism, Type I Chevron Icon
Ocular Cicatricial Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Ocular Convergence Spasm Chevron Icon
Ocular Displacement Chevron Icon
Ocular Herpes (Herpes of the Eye) Chevron Icon
Ocular Histoplasmosis Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Vaccinia Chevron Icon
Oculo Cerebro Acral Syndrome Chevron Icon
Oculo Skeletal Renal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Oculo Tricho Anal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Oculo Tricho Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Oculo-Cerebro-Acral, (Roberts-Like) Ectrodactyly Chevron Icon
Oculo-Dento-Digital Dysplasia Dominant Chevron Icon
Oculo-Osteo-Cutaneous Syndrome Chevron Icon
Oculo-Oto-Facial Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Oculocerebral Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Oculocerebral Hypopigmentation Syndrome, Type Preus Chevron Icon
Oculocerebral Syndrome With Hypopigmentation Chevron Icon
Oculocutaneous Albinism Chevron Icon
Oculocutaneous Albinism, Type 1 Chevron Icon
Oculocutaneous Albinism, Type 1A Chevron Icon
Oculocutaneous Albinism, Type 1B Chevron Icon
Oculocutaneous Albinism, Type 2 Chevron Icon
Oculocutaneous Albinism, Type 3 Chevron Icon
Oculocutaneous Albinism, Type 4 Chevron Icon
Oculocutaneous Tyrosinemia Chevron Icon
Oculodental Syndrome Chevron Icon
Oculodentodigital Syndrome Chevron Icon
Oculodentoosseous Dysplasia Dominant Chevron Icon
Oculodentoosseous Dysplasia Recessive Chevron Icon
Oculodigitoesophagoduodenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Oculofaciocardiodental Syndrome Chevron Icon
Oculomaxillofacial Dysostosis Chevron Icon
Oculomelic Amyoplasia Chevron Icon
Oculomotor Migraine Chevron Icon
Oculomotor Palsy Chevron Icon
Oculopalatocerebral Syndrome Chevron Icon
Oculopalatoskeletal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Oculorenocerebellar Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Degeneration - Nanophthalmos - Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Disinsertion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Retinal Dysplasia, X - Linked Chevron Icon
Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Migraine Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Scarring Chevron Icon
Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia and Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa - Deafness - Mental Retardation - Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa - Mental Retardation - Deafness Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa 1 Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa 27 Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa 29 Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa Deafness Hypogenitalism Chevron Icon
Retinitis Punctata Albescens Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinohepatoendocrinologic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Retinopathic Oxygen Toxicity Chevron Icon
Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Retinopathy - Anemia - CNS Anomalies Chevron Icon
Retinopathy - Aplastic Anemia - Neurological Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy, Arteriosclerotic Chevron Icon
Retinopathy, Pigmentary - Mental Retardation Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis of Fovea Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveal Diseases Chevron Icon
Uveal Melanoma Chevron Icon
Uveitic Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Uveitis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lord?

    May 21, 2021
    I suffered an eye stroke during the summer of 2016, resulting in a retinal vein occlusion and blurred vision in the right eye. I was worried about the deterioration of my eye, but fortunately found Dr. Ken Lord. My wife and I lived and traveled in a travel trailer for 6.5 years and Dr. Lord saved my ability to drive and enjoy the outdoors with his diagnosis and treatment. Nobody wants to face a needle injected into one's eye, but Dr. Lord's skill and chair side manner put me at ease; the shot was painless and took only a second. Dr. Lord was able to improve and maintain my overall vision at 20/20 (after cataract surgery) over the period of five years, after which I left Utah; losing Dr. Lord's care is a personal loss to the confidence I had in my vision. My wife and I will miss his knowledge, skill, and personal character. I would be remiss if I didn't mention his professional and caring staff; every one of them was attentive and prompt. We will miss you, Dr. Lord. Thank you.
    Jeff Fujita — May 21, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ron Lord, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ron Lord, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lord to family and friends

    Dr. Lord's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lord

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ron Lord, MD.

    About Dr. Ron Lord, MD

    Specialties
    • Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790991107
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Missouri Kansas City
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of Arizona
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Utah School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Southern Utah University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ron Lord, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lord is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lord has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lord has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lord works at Retina Associates of Southern Utah in Page, AZ with other offices in Cedar City, UT, Hurricane, UT, Moab, UT, Richfield, UT, Mt Pleasant, UT, Saint George, UT and Mesquite, NV. View the full addresses on Dr. Lord’s profile.

    Dr. Lord has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Chorioretinal Scars and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lord on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Lord. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lord.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lord, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lord appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ron Lord, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.